Bosnia: Thousands protest recount of vote in Serb-run region

BANJA LUKA, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Tens of thousands have rallied in Bosnia to demand that electoral authorities end a recount of ballots from a contested general election this month and confirm a staunchly pro-Russian politician as president of the country’s Serb-run part. Tuesday’s protest was encouraged, and addressed, by Bosnian Serb political leader Milorad Dodik, who claimed victory in the race for president of the country’s predominantly Serb administrative part, Republika Srpska. Dodik also dismissed claims of irregularities and claimed the recount order was a ploy by “Serb-haters” in Bosnia and abroad to subvert the will of the people.

