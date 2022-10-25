Court upholds judges’ removal for racist, sexist comments

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Alabama Supreme Court has upheld a decision removing a probate judge from office who was accused of racist and sexually inappropriate behavior. Justices unanimously upheld the 2021 decision by the Court of the Judiciary to remove Randy Jinks as Talladega County probate judge. Justices wrote that Jinks had a pattern of inappropriate behavior. Amanda Hardy, an attorney representing Jinks, issued a statement saying they respect the decision. But she added they believe the judgement was inconsistent with the evidence presented at trial.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.