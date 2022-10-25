Crime, Trump center stage in sole New York governor’s debate

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Fights over crime, abortion and the deadly U.S. Capitol insurrection took center stage as New York Gov. Kathy Hochul faced her Republican challenger, U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, in their only televised campaign debate. Zeldin vowed Tuesday to repeal liberal criminal justice reforms his first day in office. Hochul blasted Zeldin’s past support for abortion restrictions and former President Donald Trump. Hochul called Zeldin an “election denier” as she tried to link him to Trump’s false claims of election fraud in 2020. Hochul has enjoyed a strong lead over Zeldin in much of the polling. But Zeldin has campaigned on calls to reduce a surge in violent crime.

