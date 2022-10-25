El Salvador nabs 11 who charged migrants $15,000 to reach US

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — Police in El Salvador have arrested 11 alleged members of a migrant trafficking ring that charged as much as $15,000 to smuggle migrants to the United States. Prosecutors said in a report Tuesday the traffickers charged dozens of migrants between $10,000 and $15,000 to make the trip. The higher amount was charged for taking unaccompanied children across Guatemala and Mexico to the U.S. Prosecutors say they raided 16 properties near the border with Guatemala, and sezied money, drugs and vehicles. Some 2.5 million Salvadorans live in the United States, and tens of thousands more go north every year.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.