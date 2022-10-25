EU energy ministers seek way forward for more energy unity

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union energy ministers are seeking some common ground to flesh out the barest of tentative agreements that their leaders could find last week to soften the blow of the energy crisis while maintaining a united front during Russia’s war in Ukraine. With winter approaching, home energy bills piling up and some businesses teetering on the brink of bankruptcy, there is a popular outcry for the 27-nation bloc to move much faster. But the fluctuating global energy markets and the different energy mixes among member states that range from nuclear to natural gas other fossil fuels, make smart, lightning-quick decisions nearly impossible.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.