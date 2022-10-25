Grand Canyon Caverns visitors rescued with ropes, harnesses

PEACH SPRINGS, Ariz. (AP) — Rescuers used ropes and harnesses to hoist five people to safety after an elevator at a national tourist attraction broke down 21 stories underground. Coconino County Sheriff’s officials say a group of six people had taken a tour of the Grand Canyon Caverns in Arizona on Sunday and were preparing to return aboveground when they discovered that the lift wasn’t working. A man in the group was able to climb the emergency staircase to the surface and get help. The five other members of the group stayed overnight at a hotel suite located at the bottom of the cavern while repair technicians worked on the elevator. Officials resorted to the rope rescue after the elevator repair was unsuccessful.

