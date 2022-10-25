Nielsen, Amazon Prime spar over who really watches football

NEW YORK (AP) — If you ask the Nielsen company, 7.8 million people watched last Thursday’s football game between New Orleans and Arizona, most of them streaming it on Amazon Prime. But if you ask Amazon, they’ll tell you 8.9 million were actually watching. For each game this fall, Amazon has publicly contradicted Nielsen, which has monopolized the business of estimating audience size of people watching programs for decades. The dispute has implications for the future, as advertising becomes a bigger part of streaming and technology improves. Nielsen numbers have long been the currency of the industry but will that always be the case?

