Pakistan bringing home body of journalist killed in Kenya

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s information minister says the body of an outspoken Pakistani journalist who was killed by police while living in hiding in Kenya is being repatriated home to Islamabad. The minister says a plane will bring Arshad Sharif back on Tuesday evening. Sharif was killed on Sunday night when the car he was in sped up and drove through a checkpoint outside Nairobi and police opened fire. Pakistan’s journalist community has demanded a wider probe. Kenyan police have expressed regret over the incident, saying it was a case of “mistaken identity” during a search for a similar car involved in a case of child abduction. The 50-year-old journalist fled Pakistan in July amid threats to his life.

