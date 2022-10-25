Report finds sanctioned Syrians benefit from UN contracts
By KAREEM CHEHAYEB
Associated Press
BEIRUT (AP) — A new report has found that the United Nations has procured tens of millions of dollars in contracts with companies linked to Syrian government-backed individuals sanctioned for human rights abuses. Syria’s uprising-turned civil war that started in 2011 has killed hundreds of thousands and displaced half the country’s pre-war population of 23 million. The report released Tuesday analyzed the U.N.’s top 100 suppliers in Syria in 2019 and 2020. It revealed that almost half of the procured contracts those two years were with suppliers that were involved in human rights abuses, or may have profited from them.