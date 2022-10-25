‘Scrubs’ producer Eric Weinberg pleads not guilty to assault

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Eric Weinberg, executive producer for the hit TV show “Scrubs,” has been denied bail after pleading not guilty to sexually assaulting five women whom prosecutors said he lured to photo shoots. Weinberg was arrested this month. He is charged with 18 felony counts including rape and false imprisonment. The judge on Tuesday ordered Weinberg held in custody until he returns to court Nov. 15. Prosecutors have said Weinberg used his Hollywood influence to lure women to photo shoots where he attacked them from 2014 to 2019. The DA also has said there may be other alleged victims and the investigation continues.

