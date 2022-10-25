Woman testifies Harvey Weinstein rape filled her with guilt

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A woman who says Harvey Weinstein raped her in 2013 has testified that for years she was filled with feelings of guilt and disgust. The woman, a model and actor living and working in Rome who was in Los Angeles at the time for a film festival, says she blamed herself for letting Weinstein into her hotel room. The woman was the first of Weinstein’s accusers to take the stand Tuesday at his trial. The 70-year-old former movie mogul has pleaded not guilty. Weinstein is already serving a 23-year sentence for a conviction in New York.

