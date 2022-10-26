Moroccan rapper accused of praising hashish released on bail

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — The lawyer for a rapper arrested in Morocco earlier this week for incitement to drug use, violence, and defamation says his client has been released on bail. Taha Fahssi, known as ElGrandeToto, released on Wednesday after being detained late Monday following legal complaints were filed against him several people. They came after he bragged publicly about smoking hash, shocking many. The Casablanca-based rapper’s debut album “Caméléon” achieved significant popularity on Spotify. He was the most searched Arab artist in the MENA region on the streaming platform.

