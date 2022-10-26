Same-sex marriage is now legal in all of Mexico’s states

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Lawmakers in the Mexican border state of Tamaulipas have voted to legalize same-sex marriages, becoming the last of Mexico’s 32 states to authorize such unions. The measure to amend the state’s Civil Code passed with 23 votes in favor, 12 against and two abstentions Wednesday night, setting off cheers of “Yes, we can!” from supporters of the change. A day earlier, lawmakers in the southern state of Guerrero approved similar legislation allowing same-sex marriages. In 2015, Mexico’s Supreme Court declared state laws preventing same-sex marriage unconstitutional, but some states took several years to adopt laws conforming with the ruling.

