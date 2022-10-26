Tuberville: US has too many ‘takers’ who don’t want to work

MONTGOMERY, Ala (AP) — U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville said Tuesday that the country has too many “takers” instead of workers and suggested that many in younger generations — including people in their 40s — don’t understand they need to work. Tuberville, 68, made the remarks while discussing the national worker shortage during a speech to business groups in south Alabama. He said the nation’s millennials need to be taught, “you have to tote your own load.” The remarks about generational work ethic came two weeks after Tuberville was widely criticized for comments about race and crime.

