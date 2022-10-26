US imposes more Iranian sanctions over Mahsa Amini’s death

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States has imposed new sanctions on members of Iran’s intelligence agency, leaders of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, prison wardens and others. The sanctions come 40 days since 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died while being held by the morality police. The latest penalties continue a string of actions imposed against Tehran for its repression of protestors and disrupting internet access. Iran’s morality police arrested Amini on Sept. 13 and detained her over wearing her hijab too loosely. She collapsed at a police station and died three days later. Amini remains a potent symbol in protests that have posed a serious challenge to the Islamic Republic.

