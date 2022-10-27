Alabama jury convicts parolee in 2018 triple killing

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama man who was charged with killing two women and a boy months after being paroled from prison was convicted of capital murder in the triple slaying and could be sentenced to death. Jurors deliberated about a half-hour Wednesday before convicting 57-year-old Jimmy O’Neal Spencer in the 2018 killings. Evidence showed the women were killed in separate robberies that netted about $600, and the boy was killed because he was a witness. Politicians cited Spencer’s case in pushing to make the state’s parole process tougher, and the state’s rate of paroles has dropped sharply since then.

