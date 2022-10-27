Connecticut US House seat targeted by national Republicans

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — National Republicans see an opportunity this year to finally flip a U.S. House seat in blue Connecticut. And they’re banking on a candidate who insists he doesn’t fit the mold of many GOP contenders this year who are publicly loyal to former President Donald Trump. That person is George Logan, a former GOP state senator and civil engineer. Logan is selling himself as not a “typical Republican,” saying he supports abortion rights and won’t be beholden to GOP leadership in Washington. But Democrats and incumbent Democratic U.S. Rep. Jahana Hayes say Logan can’t be believed, given the support he’s received from top Republicans.

