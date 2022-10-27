Veterans Affairs Dept. announces grants for homeless vets

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Department of Veterans has announced grant programs to help veterans who are homeless or who are at risk of losing their homes. The grants are for the federal budget year that starts Oct. 1, 2023. The Supportive Services for Veteran Families program provides services to quickly rehouse veterans and their families who are homeless, prevent the imminent loss of a veteran’s home or find new, more suitable housing options for veterans and their families. Two other grants will pay for “transitional supportive housing beds or service centers” or provide apartment-style housing for veterans, who can keep the units after they complete the program.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.