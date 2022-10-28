Erdogan outlines future for Turkey, vows new constitution

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has laid out his vision for Turkey in the next century, promising a new constitution that would guarantee the rights and freedoms of citizens. In a speech on Friday, Erdogan said however, that his country would in the meantime propose constitutional amendments that would protect family values from what he said was the “threat of perverted currents.” It was a reference to planned amendments that could curb LGBTQ rights and discourage same-sex relationships. Erdogan made the remarks during a 1 1/2 hour-long speech, dubbed “The Century of Turkey” where he outlined plans for his country before next year’s celebrations marking the centenary of the establishment of the republic.

