Iran also barred from Nobel ceremony, after Russia, Belarus
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The ambassador of Iran has been excluded from this year’s Nobel Prize ceremony in Stockholm because of “the serious and escalating situation” in the country. The private foundation which administers the prestigious awards, normally invites ambassadors stationed in Sweden to the annual award ceremony on Dec. 10. Friday’s announcement comes after the foundation excluded the ambassadors of Russia and Belarus earlier this week because of the war in Ukraine. Iran has seen deadly protests in recent weeks.