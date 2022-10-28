Lesotho businessman sworn in as prime minister

MASERU, Lesotho (AP) — Lesotho’s businessman-turned-politician Sam Matekane was sworn in Friday as the new prime minister of the southern African country. He won the most seats during the Oct. 7 elections but needed the support of smaller parties to form a new government with his Revolution For Prosperity party. Matekane said there was no time to waste in dealing with the challenges facing his country’s population of 2.1 million. Growing the garment-making industry, Lesotho’s largest employer, is one goal.

