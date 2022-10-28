New this week: Radcliffe gets weird, ‘Causeway’ and Phoenix

This week’s new entertainment releases include albums by A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and Phoenix, Daniel Radcliffe takes on “Weird Al” Yankovic on film and George Lopez’ returns to sitcoms in “Lopez vs. Lopez” opposite his real-life offspring, Mayan Lopez. In her first leading role in four years, Jennifer Lawrence stars in, and produces, “Causeway,” a film drama about a U.S. soldier rehabbing at home in New Orleans after suffering a brain injury in Afghanistan. And the mystery TV drama “Manifest” starts its final goodbye and hopefully gives us answers on Netflix.

