UN rights office condemns death of Mexico anti-dam activist

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The U.N. human rights office has condemned the killing of an anti-dam activist in the southern Mexico state of Oaxaca. State prosecutors say the body of Filogonio Martínez was found Wednesday, and didn’t show signs of violence. But the office of the U.N. High Commissioner on Human Rights said Martínez had been shot to death. He was part of a group that opposed a hydroelectric dam on the Rio Verde river. The group said five of his fellow anti-dam activists were killed in 2021. Mexico is the deadliest place in the world for environmental and land defense activists, according to the Global Witness group.

