Death sentence sought for man accused of killing officer

RICHMOND, Ind. (AP) — A prosecutor wants the death penalty for a man charged with killing an Indiana police officer. Wayne County Prosecutor Mike Shipman made the request Friday in the case of Phillip Matthew Lee, now charged with murder in the death of Richmond police Officer Seara Burton. The 28-year-old Burton died Sept. 18 from a gunshot wound to the head after she was taken off life support Sept. 1. She was shot Aug. 10 after other officers stopped the 47-year-old Lee, and Burton was called to the scene to assist with her police dog. Lee has pleaded not guilty in the case.

