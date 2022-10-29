Judge dismisses part of assault suit against U of Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A judge has dismissed part of a lawsuit filed by eight women alleging sexual harassment and assault by a former University of Michigan lecturer. Judge Thomas Cameron of the Michigan Court of Claims ruled Friday that the plaintiffs failed to file timely notices of intent to sue the University of Michigan, its board of regents and Bruce Conforth as required by law. The Detroit News reports that attorney Daniel Barnett, whose firm represents the women, said the decision only dismisses the case against the university and its regents. He says a portion of the lawsuit filed in Washtenaw County Circuit Court against Conforth remains.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.