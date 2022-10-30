4 people killed in shooting at home near Denver

AURORA, Colo. (AP) — Authorities are searching for a suspect in an overnight shooting that left four people dead at a home in suburban Denver. Aurora’s interim police chief says three men and one woman were killed in the attack just after 2 a.m. Sunday. Two “very young” children and a woman who is the suspect’s domestic partner were unharmed. A restraining order had been issued earlier in the week barring the suspect, 21-year-old Joseph Mario Castorena, from coming to the home or contacting his domestic partner, who lived there. Police searched Castorena’s nearby home but did not find him.

