Sheriff: 14-year-old boy shot, killed in Northern California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A 14-year-old boy has been fatally shot in Northern California. The teenager was found lying on the front lawn of a home in the North Highlands neighborhood near Sacramento around 9 p.m. Friday with at least one gunshot wound. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department says detectives have not determined what led up to the shooting and the sheriff’s department did not immediately have information regarding a potential suspect. A 911 caller who found the teen told authorities they had heard gunshots. The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene.

