US uses farmers markets to foster ties at bases in Japan
By MARI YAMAGUCHI
Associated Press
TOKYO (AP) — As the United States and Japan further strengthen their military alliance, they’ve turned to farmers markets to foster friendlier ties between American military bases and their Japanese neighbors. On Sunday, farmers and venders brought pineapples, spinach and other fresh produce to Marine Corps base Camp Hansen on the southern Japanese island of Okinawa. U.S. Ambassador Rahm Emanuel said the markets benefit both sides and he hopes to launch them across Japan. Fostering good relations with host communities is especially important in Okinawa due to its heavy U.S. military presence and related historical issues.