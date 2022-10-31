Liz Weston: What are your employee benefits really worth?

Benefits make up more than 30% of the typical compensation package, but companies aren’t always clear about how much value they add for employees. Knowing what benefits are worth can help you evaluate job offers or better negotiate your next raise. When reviewing your employer’s current offerings, start by checking your pay stub for health insurance contributions. Next, evaluate your retirement plan and company match. Finally, consider other benefits like dental insurance, disability insurance and tuition assistance. After you’ve reviewed your benefits, weigh what they’re worth to you and your personal situation.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.