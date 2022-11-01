College hoops to play on Election Day after NCAA rule change

The NCAA is allowing teams to play and practice on Election Day. It had been a mandatory off day the past two years so athletes could participate in civic engagement. The Student-Athlete Advisory Committee proposed a change last year allowing teams in season to play or practice on Election Day as long as they get another day off before or after for civic engagement. There are 11 men’s basketball games next Tuesday along with 10 women’s games. There are also three college football games. The NBA is taking the day off. The NHL has 11 games scheduled.

