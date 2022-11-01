Ex-Wilmington Trust president reaches settlement with SEC

DOVER, Del. (AP) — The former president of the only financial institution to be criminally charged in connection with the federal bank bailout program in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis has reached a settlement with federal securities regulators in a related civil action. The Securities and Exchange Commission asked a federal judge in a court filing Tuesday to approve a consent judgment against former Wilmington Trust President Robert Harra Jr. Harra would pay a civil penalty of $100,000 and be prohibited from acting as an officer or director of a public company.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.