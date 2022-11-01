Former Latin American leaders urge U.S. change on Cuba
By MEGAN JANETSKY
The Associated Press
HAVANA (AP) — Eighteen former Latin American and Caribbean leaders have signed a letter to U.S. President Joe Biden asking the United States to remove its six-decade embargo on Cuba in the wake of devastation inflicted on the island by Hurricane Ian. The letter being formally released Wednesday also requests that Biden remove Cuba from its list of state sponsors of terrorism for providing refuge to leaders of a guerrilla group. That group is set to reenter peace talks with Colombia, an American ally. Cuba is suffering its worst economic, political and energy crises of the century so far, spurring a migratory exodus from the island.