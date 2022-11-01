Greece: Dozens missing after boat carrying migrants sinks

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A major search and rescue operation is underway for dozens of people missing after the boat they were on capsized and sank overnight off the coast of an island near the Greek capital. The coast guard says nine survivors, all men, have been found on an uninhabited islet south of the island of Evia and have been picked up by a coast guard vessel. The survivors told authorities there had been about 68 people on board the sailing boat, which had set sail from Izmir in Turkey. The rescue operation was being hampered by particularly rough weather, with gale force winds. The area where the boat sank, the Kafirea Strait between the islands of Evia and Andros, is notoriously treacherous, with rough seas even with lighter winds.

