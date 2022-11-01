Human remains recovered from clandestine graves in Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — At least two clandestine graves holding human remains have been found in the central Mexican state of Guanajuato. The state prosecutor’s office didn’t say on Tuesday how many bodies were found in the graves in Irapuato, but a search collective previously said that 41 bags with human remains were found in the graves. The remains were transported to the forensics unit that handles identifications. Search collectives are volunteers who try to find missing people. There are more than 100,000 registered disappeared in Mexico.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.