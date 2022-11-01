Judge OKs lawsuit against Angels over Tyler Skaggs death

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — A California judge is allowing a lawsuit to proceed against the Los Angeles Angels over the drug-related death of pitcher Tyler Skaggs. Orange County Superior Court Judge Glenn Salter on Monday rejected the team’s request to dismiss the lawsuit and set the start of trial for Oct. 2, 2023. Skaggs was found dead in 2019 in a suburban Dallas hotel room during a road trip against the Texas Rangers. A wrongful death and negligence lawsuit alleged that the Angels knew that public relations employee Eric Kay was supplying drugs to players. Kay was convicted of supplying drugs to Skaggs and sentenced last month to 22 years in federal prison.

