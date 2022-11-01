Pepper balls launched at group crossing US-Mexico border

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — U.S. Border Patrol agents launched pepper balls at a group of migrants who crossed the U.S.-Mexico border along the Rio Grande in El Paso. The agency says one person threw a rock at one agent and another was assaulted with a flagpole. Video captured Monday by the El Paso Times shows Border Patrol agents approaching the group that had crossed the shallow river. One man held a very large Venezuelan flag. Border Patrol spokesperson Landon Hutchens says in a statement that the group of Venezuelan nationals tried to enter the U.S. illegally as they protested along the river.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.