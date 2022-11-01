The Rock Hall of Fame opens to Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis

NEW YORK (AP) — The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this year will induct Eminem, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie, Carly Simon and two guys in sunglasses who have scored more No. 1s on the Billboard Hot 100 than all of those others combined. Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis are the rare songwriting and producing team to get into the prestigious hall and they hope it will lead to more artists like them being inducted. The duo’s chart-topping pop hits include Janet and Michael Jackson’s “Scream” and Mary J. Blige’s “No More Drama.” Jam and Lewis have five Grammys. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction will be held Saturday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.