Australian police offer $633,000 reward for Indian suspect

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australian police have offered a 1 million Australian dollar ($633,000) reward for information on the whereabouts of an Indian national who is suspected of murdering a woman on a tropical beach four years ago before returning to his homeland. Police say Queensland state officers who speak Hindi and Punjabi are waiting in Cairns to be contacted from India via WhatsApp or online about where 38-year-old Rajwinder Singh can be found. Singh was a nurse working at Innisfail, south of Cairns, when the body of 24-year-old Toyah Cordingley was found on a beach north of Cairns in October 2018. Singh flew home to India the day after Cordingley’s body was found and police believe he remains there.

