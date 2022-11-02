Biden to speak on threats to democracy ahead of midterms

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will deliver remarks Wednesday evening on threats to democracy, as he seeks to raise the stakes for voters before next week’s midterm elections. Biden, who has repeatedly said that “democracy is on the ballot” on Nov. 8, will speak from Washington’s Union Station, blocks from the site of the Jan. 6 2021 insurrection at the Capitol. White House senior adviser Anita Dunn told Axios that Biden would speak from Capitol Hill, because “that is where there was an attempt to subvert our democracy.” Biden last delivered a primetime speech on Sept. 1 outside Independence Hall in Philadelphia, in which he condemned the “MAGA forces” of former President Donald Trump.

