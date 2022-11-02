Colorado man gets $7M settlement in police stun gun case

IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The Colorado city of Idaho Springs said Wednesday that it has agreed to pay $7 million to a 75-year-old man who was dragged from his apartment after a dispute with his neighbor. Michael Clark’s federal civil rights lawsuit said Officer Nicholas Hanning used a stun gun on him without warning, causing him to lose consciousness and hit his head. He later suffered a stroke that left him with permanent injuries. Hanning was later fired, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault and was sentenced to two years probation. Clark remains in a wheelchair. The police department said the officer used unacceptably poor judgment.

