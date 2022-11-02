G7 foreign ministers set to grapple with Ukraine war, China

MUNSTER, Germany (AP) — Top diplomats from the world’s major industrialized democracies will grapple with the implications of Russia’s war in Ukraine, China’s growing economic clout and aims on Taiwan and Iran’s treatment of anti-government protesters when they open two days of talks in Germany this week. Meeting in the western German city of Munster, foreign ministers from the Group of Seven nations will take stock of the situation in Ukraine nearly a year after they first banded together to warn Russia of “massive consequences” if it went ahead with plans to invade. Since that warning, the G-7 nations have largely followed through with their vow to punish Russia, although the sanctions have done little to deter Moscow.

