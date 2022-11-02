Greece finds another survivor from migrant boat sinking

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say one more person from a migrant boat shipwreck has been found alive, bringing the total number of survivors to 11 from the sailboat that capsized and sank in rough seas east of Athens with reportedly 68 people on board. A search and rescue operation continues in the treacherous Kafireas Strait, between the islands of Evia and Andros near the Greek capital. The coast guard says the 11th survivor was found early Wednesday on land on the southern tip of Evia. The survivors, all men, include six Egyptians, three Afghans and two Iranians. A separate search and rescue operation continues for a third day in the eastern Aegean off the island of Samos, near Turkey, for seven people still reported missing after a dinghy carrying 12 capsized Monday.

