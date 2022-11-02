‘Happy’ and ‘mad’: 2 visions in Colorado governor’s race

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Colorado’s Democratic governor, Jared Polis, has emphasized in his reelection campaign his efforts to ease inflation’s burdens on families and fight crime while touting first-term triumphs in health care affordability, public education funding and climate policy. Crime, drugs, inflation and underperforming schools are the chief talking points for his challenger, Republican Heidi Ganahl, a University of Colorado regent and successful entrepreneur. Ganahl is targeting women voters with a “#MadMom” campaign and vows to shrink government, eliminate income taxes and ask voters what to do about abortion rights. Once a swing state, Colorado has shifted to blue over the past decade and Ganahl is trying to become its first Republican governor since 2007.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.