Hong Kong businesses brace for Tropical Storm Nalgae impact

HONG KONG (AP) — Severe tropical storm Nalgae is edging closer to Hong Kong, forcing businesses to close. But a major finance summit that’s meant to restore the city’s image as an international financial hub pressed ahead. The city’s observatory raised its No. 8 typhoon signal, the third-highest warning under the city’s weather system, Wednesday afternoon. The warning will remain in place until 6 p.m. The storm, about 106 miles southeast of the city, has maximum sustained winds of 56 miles per hour. Nalgae killed more than 130 people in the Philippines days ago before moving closer to China’s southeastern and southern coastal regions.

