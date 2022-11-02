Hurricane Lisa makes landfall in Belize, weakens to TS

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Lisa has weakened into a tropical storm after making landfall near Belize City in the Central American nation of Belize, and moved inland. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Lisa had maximum sustained winds of 60 mph (95 kph) at by Wednesday night. The storm’s center was about 60 miles (95 kilometers) west of Belize City and moving west at 12 mph (19 kph). Belize’s National Emergency Management Organization said the storm came ashore between the beach town of Dangriga and Belize City.

