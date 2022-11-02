Michigan man gets 70 to 100 years for hammer murders

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A man charged in the hammer killings of two women after he showed cellphone photos of their beaten bodies to sheriff’s deputies during a traffic stop has been sentenced to 70-100 years in prison. Thirty-year-old Kiernan Brown was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty but mentally ill to second-degree murder in the deaths of 26-year-old Kaylee Ann Brock of Holt and 32-year-old Julie Ann Mooney of Williamston in May 2019. Authorities said at the time that Brown was arrested on Interstate 69 after an ex-girlfriend reported that he had been violating a personal protection order by banging on her door and sending disturbing texts.

