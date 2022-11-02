Record fundraising in Georgia governor’s race nears $170M

ATLANTA (AP) — Big money continues to roll into Georgia’s governor’s race even as Republican incumbent Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams have already blown through the records they set in 2018. Abrams has raised nearly $98 million, according to reports filed with the state ethics commission, while Kemp has raised more than $69 million. Kemp had $10.4 million in cash remaining as of Oct. 25, while Abrams had $5.7 million. Georgia’s races have grown expensive as it has matured into the South’s premier battleground state. But candidates for governor have also been able to raise more because of a law that allows unlimited contributions through leadership committees.

