Ukrainian official: Musk to keep funding key satellite links

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — A senior Ukrainian government official says Elon Musk has given assurances to Ukraine that he will keep funding its access to a crucial satellite network providing Kyiv with battlefield and humanitarian communications in its war with Russia. Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine’s Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation, told The Associated Press that Musk told him personally he will continue to support Ukraine and provide Starlink to Ukraine. Doubts arose last month about whether Musk would continue to offer the SpaceX Starlink system to Ukraine, saying it was costing his company. The Starlink satellite internet’s role is central to Ukraine’s defense. For example, it helps front-line reconnaissance drone operators target artillery strikes on Russian positions.

