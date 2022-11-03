Cops: ‘Hood CNN’ reporter’s murder solved but no prosecution

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police documents obtained by The Associated Press show investigators believe they solved the 2018 killing of a gangland journalist known as “ZackTV” but that prosecutors declined to prosecute. Police never announced arrests in the downtown shooting of Zachary Stoner. But the documents say five “Perry Avenue” gang members were arrested within a year of the killing on probable cause of murder. Police say the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office declined to prosecute, citing “inconsistent witnesses” and the possibility two sides were “mutual combatants.” Prosecutors said in a statement that evidence in Stoner’s case is “insufficient” and that police agree.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.