Qatar acknowledges 3 firefighters died in accident last week

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Authorities in Qatar have acknowledged that three firefighters died last week during what officials say was a routine exercise unrelated to the upcoming World Cup. Officials had declined to comment publicly on the deaths when they occurred. Local media reported that the three firefighters were Pakistani nationals who died when a crane collapsed. Qatar has been under intense international scrutiny over its treatment of migrant workers as it prepares to host the world’s biggest sporting event later this month. A spokesman for Qatar’s Interior Ministry told reporters Thursday that the three died during a “normal, standard training exercise” and that their families would receive compensation.

